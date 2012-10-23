Lance Armstrong: 'I've Been Better, But I've Also Been Worse'

Sunday was the Livestrong Foundation’s “Ride for the Roses” in Austin, Texas, a charity bike ride to raise money for cancer research. And despite stepping down as Livestrong’s chairman, Lance Armstrong was on hand, spoke to the crowd, and addressed how he has handled the recent onslaught of evidence that he used performance enhancing drugs to win seven Tour de France titles.



And while he tried to sound upbeat, his voice sounded more like a defeated man.

Here’s a snippet of Armstrong’s speech via KXAN News…

