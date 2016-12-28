One of the top high school basketball players in the country called a half-court shot and made it

LaMelo Ball is a high school sophomore who is already committed to UCLA where one of his brothers is already playing this season and another will play next season.

In a tournament over the weekend, the youngest Ball showed that basketball talent is deep in his family and so is his shooting range.

As Ball was slowly moving up the court, he pointed to the half-court line, calmly pulled up for the shot, and nailed it (via Yahoo Sports):

LaMelo is the youngest brother of UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, one of the most exciting players in college basketball and who is expected to be one of the top picks in next summer’s NBA Draft.

Not to be outdone, the middle brother is LiAngelo Ball, a senior on the same Chino Hills high school team. He scored 65 points in a game on Monday, which isn’t even his season high. He scored 72 points in a game earlier this season. LiAngelo will also play at UCLA.

