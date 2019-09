One Chinese driver is out a few hundred thousand dollars, after his or her Lamborghini burned to a crisp in Beijing last week.

According to BeijingCream.com, the costly inferno went down on the East Fourth Ring Road. It led to some pretty serious rubbernecking, which produced this video — complete with huge flames and explosions.

Watch:

