Watch A $US400,000 Lamborghini Go Airborne And Crash In A Swanky London Neighbourhood

For fans and drivers of ultra expensive cars, Knightsbridge in London is the place to see and be seen.

So when a supercar does crash in the posh neighbourhood, the cameras are immediately rolling.

For one unlucky Lamborghini owner, his moment of embarrassment and the cause his hefty repair bill was caught on camera this week.

His matte black Aventador is seen slamming into a turning Mazda 5 van and a stationary BMW 3 Series. The Aventador’s right front tire climbed onto the Mazda’s fender, sending the Lambo airborne and into the helpless BMW.

According to CNBC, the occupants in all of the vehicles involved emerged unscathed, albeit a bit shocked. The Lambo was later seen leaving the scene of the crash on the back a tow truck with significant damage to its front end.

Located in the heart of London, Knightsbridge, along with Mayfair and Belgravia, forms what is known as the “Platinum Triangle.” It is home to many of world’s wealthiest and a preferred place of residence for Europe’s billionaires.

The Aventador made its debut in 2011 as Lamborghini’s flagship model and the successor to the company’s ultra successful Murcielago. Powered by a 6.5 litre, 700HP V-12 driving a Haldex 4 wheel drive system, the Aventador can reach 62 mph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph. The 2014 model starts for $US397,500.

See the crash for yourself here:

