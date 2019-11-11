Lamar Jackson staked his claim to the MVP with a brilliant video game-like touchdown run

AP Photo/Frank Victores Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offence were unstoppable on Sunday, torching the Cincinnati Bengals for their fifth straight win.

Lamar Jackson broke out a brilliant spin move on a 47-yard touchdown run that baffled the Cleveland Bengals defence.

Jackson finished the game not only with his impressive runs but with a perfect passer rating, becoming the first player in NFL history to put up a perfect passer rating twice in the same season.

After some doubted his ability to play quarterback at an NFL level, Jackson is now one of the front-runners to win MVP.

“Not bad for a running back,” Lamar Jackson had quipped early in the season, silencing any doubters who still believed he was not cut out to play quarterback in the NFL.

Since then, Jackson has established himself as not just one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but as a potential MVP-winner, and on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, he once again made his case for the award.

Jackson got off to a near-perfect start to the game, jumping out to a 28-10 lead over the Bengals in the first half, but it was in the third quarter that he would show that there is no other player like him in the league.

Taking the snap just beyond midfield, Jackson kept the ball to run off tackle, breaking through the first level of the Bengals defence with ease before deploying a devastating spin move dance into the open field. From there he was untouchable, speeding into the end zone to extend the Ravens lead even further.

On Twitter, fans expressed awe while sharing Jackson’s phenomenal run.

the spin move in the open field shattered my phone’s screen pic.twitter.com/Jli8DINR6k — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 10, 2019

Reminder: People thought Lamar Jackson shouldn’t be a quarterback *because* he can do stuff like that lmao — boydgenius (@CTowersCBS) November 10, 2019

The Ravens went on to win the game 49-13, with Jackson finishing the game with a perfect quarterback rating. According to analyst Warren Sharp, it’s the first time in NFL history that a player has finished with a perfect passer rating twice in one season.

Today Lamar Jackson became the FIRST PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY to post a perfect passer rating in multiple games of the same season (min of 17 att per game). Wk 10: 15/17, 13.1 YPA, 3 TDs, 158.3 rtg

Wk 1: 17/20, 16.2 YPA, 5 TDs, 158.3 rtg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2019

Jackson has come a long way from the days of scouts and draft analysts questioning whether or not his game could translate to the NFL level.

With the Ravens now 7-2, including wins over the Patriots and Seahawks, the question now is whether or not Jackson is the best player in football.

