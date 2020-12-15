Lamar Jackson returned after cramps just in time to save the Ravens — but fans can't stop joking that he had to poop

ESPN Lamar Jackson takes a mid-game trip to the locker room.

Lamar Jackson saved the Ravens season on Monday night.

Jackson was missing for an extended period of the game as the Ravens lead against the Browns quickly faded.

Video showed Jackson running to the locker room, where he was reportedly dealing with cramps, but fans on Twitter seemed certain he just needed a trip to the bathroom, and the jokes didn’t stop flowing.

Regardless of the reason, Jackson returned to the field just in time to lead the Ravens to a comeback victory.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing from action for several minutes on Monday night against the Browns after taking an ill-timed trip to the locker room.

In the second half, with the Ravens leading, Jackson left the field and was shown on the broadcast heading into the locker room.

Never more relatable pic.twitter.com/mOHdseAuxS — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 15, 2020

While the official reason for Jackson’s absence was “cramping,” on Twitter, many fans interpreted Jackson’s emergency trip differently, joking that the man had to poop.

an important part of being an NFL fan is knowing which player trips to the locker room are injuries and which are merely poops — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 15, 2020

In a sense, you could say Lamar was in the locker room for a two-point conversion as well. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 15, 2020

clear as day. that man had a TIME. https://t.co/tufoWWj5if — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 15, 2020

The Drive. The Fumble. The Dump. — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) December 15, 2020

While Jackson was off of the field, the Ravens saw their lead disappear. Just as the game was heading to the two-minute warning, backup quarterback Trace McSorley went down with an apparent leg injury with the Ravens facing fourth-and-5 and trailing 35-34.

As that was happening, Jackson returned from the locker room.

Superman just came out of the phone booth pic.twitter.com/ohdXOzS5Rw — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) December 15, 2020

In his first play back after an extended absence, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown to give the Ravens the lead.

The Browns would come back to tie the game, but Jackson would play late-game hero once again on the Ravens’ subsequent drive to set Baltimore up for a game-winning field goal from Justin Tucker. The Ravens had saved their season.

After the game, Jackson held to the company line.

“I was cramping. I was cramping,” Jackson told ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “I had to get some IVs in me for the cold.”

It’s more than possible Jackson was telling the truth â€” it’s not hard to believe that a player just weeks removed from a positive COVID-19 case would still need a bit of a break to get through a primetime game.

Regardless of what business Jackson had to take care of, he also took care of business on the field and beat the Browns.

