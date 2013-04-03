Lakers Fans Chant 'We Want Phil!' During Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey during halftime of tonight’s game. And when Shaq spoke, he thanked several people, including former Lakers coach Phil Jackson.



This led to Lakers fans chanting “We want Phil!” Shaq laughed and responded “I want Phil too.” O’Neal then went on to thank a number of the Lakers’ celebrity fans including Jack Nicholson, Adam Sandler, and Penny Marshall. Not surprisingly, Shaq did not thank Kobe Bryant.

Here’s the video (via TNT)…

