Lakers Fans Chant 'We Want Phil!'

In the Lakers’ first game following the firing of Mike Brown, Los Angeles beat the Warriors 101-77. But not before Lakers fans made it clear who they want to be the next coach of the team.



Midway through the third quarter, fans started chanting “We want Phil!” in reference to former coach Phil Jackson who led the Lakers to five NBA titles in 11 seasons.

Jackson is considered to be one of the front-runners for the job and ESPN reported this morning that the Lakers will speak to Jackson…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.