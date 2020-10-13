The Lakers' team bus left Quinn Cook behind after their Finals win, and he used Instagram to tell his teammates to turn around

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Quinn Cook missed the bus out of the arena after the Lakers won the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship Sunday night.

After his team’s initial celebrations, players packed onto the bus to head back to the hotel where they have lived for the past 95 days.

Cook literally missed the bus and commented on JR Smith’s Instagram live to ask his teammates to turn around and pick him up from the arena.

Quinn Cook may have two NBA championship rings now, but he still can’t find a ride home.

After winning the 2020 NBA Finals with a 106-93 Game 6 victory over the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard was at the centre of celebrations with his teammates at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

But before he could realise what happened, the 27-year-old literally missed the bus home.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill ‘Gotta walk back after I win a f—— ring wtf,’ Quinn Cook commented on JR Smith’s Instagram Live. ‘Come backkkk.’

JR Smith â€” who signed with the Lakers before the NBA’s bubble return â€” had gone live on Instagram from the team bus when Cook began commenting that they had left him behind.

“Gotta walk back after I win a f—— ring wtf,” Cook wrote. “Come backkkk.”

“Make a Uturn,” he added.

“Ohhhhhh we left QC, bro,” Smith said upon reading the comments. “QC said tell them to come back and get him. We left him. We left QC, bro.”

The Lakers team bus forgot Quinn Cook at the arena so he went on JR's IG live and told them to come back ???? (via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/sthp7sjINB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2020

Whether or not multiple buses were leaving the arena or Cook truly missed his one ride remains unclear. But if he did need to find a way back to his temporary home inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, at least he had an extra ring to use as a bargaining chip.

