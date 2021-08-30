Lake Tahoe resident and violinist plays while stuck in traffic as thousands flee from the Caldor Fire

Mel Smothers plays the violin while stuck in traffic with evacuees as residents attempt to flee the Caldor fire in South Lake Tahoe, California on on August 30, 2021. Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Residents were forced to evacuate to stay safe from the growing Caldor Fire in Northern California.

A Lake Tahoe violinist played his violin during standstill traffic as evacuees fled.

The fire started on August 14. On Monday evening it was over 175,000 acres large and 14% contained.

Violinist and Lake Tahoe resident Mel Smothers was captured on video playing his violin in the middle of standstill traffic as more than 22,000 residents flee from the growing Caldor Fire in Northern California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The fire, located east of Sacramento and south of Reno, had scorched 177,260 acres and was 14% contained, as of 6 p.m. local time on Monday, according to Cal Fire. Mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings are in place for a majority of El Dorado County, California, according to the El Dorado County Sherriff’s Department evacuation website.

South Lake Tahoe received evacuation orders on Monday. The flames had engulfed an additional 25,000 acres in a 24-hour time period, according to The Wall Street Journal.

There are currently 3,684 personnel, 25 helicopters, 353 engines, and others working to put out the blaze.

The Caldor Fire began on August 14. The cause of the fire is to be determined.

Watch the violinist here: