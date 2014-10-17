VIDEO: Lake Burley Griffin Turns 50 Years Old Today

1964 in Canberra., Screenshot from the film clip, The Canberra Lake Springtime 64 .

It’s 50 years today since Lake Burley Griffin, the made-made Canberra lake named after the American architect who designed the national capital, was officially declared opened.

See the Inauguration Ceremony with Prime Minister Robert Menzies featured in the film clip, The Canberra Lake Springtime 64, here.

The film is held in the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.

The 11 km by 1.2 km lake has an average depth of four metres and a maximum depth of 18 metres.

