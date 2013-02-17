Kyrie Irving Puts On An Incredible Shooting Display To Win NBA's Three-Point Contest

It wasn’t Larry Bird wagging his finger, but Kyrie Irving was just as impressive, going 20-25 in the final round to win the NBA’s All-Star Weekend Three-Point contest. Granted, there was nobody guarding him, but anytime somebody shoots 80% from three-point range is worth watching again.



Here’s the video (via TNT)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

