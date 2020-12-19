Kyrie Irving tried to rid his former team's arena of negative energy by burning sage before game against Celtics

Meredith Cash
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY SportsKyrie Irving took a unique approach to preparing for his first return to TD Garden since leaving the Celtics to join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in 2019.
  • Kyrie Irving made his first return to TD Garden since leaving the Boston Celtics to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in July.
  • Before the preseason matchup on Friday tipped off, the superstar point guard burned sage and walked the court’s perimeter in an apparent attempt to rid the court of negative energy.
  • He then snuffed out the sage and immediately began warming up.
  • Irving did not leave the Celtics on good terms, having once told the media that he doesn’t “owe anybody s—“ when asked about his free agency plans.
  • Check out the clip of Irving cleansing the arena with sage below:
