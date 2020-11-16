Cardinals win with miraculous Hail Mary when DeAndre Hopkins out-jumped three Bills defenders to make the game-winning catch

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Somehow, DeAndre Hopkins caught this ball.

The Arizona Cardinals stole victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday against the Bills.

On the Cardinals’ final offensive snap, Murray threw a moonball Hail Mary to the end zone.

Murray’s pass found superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who beat out three Bills defenders to comedown with the jump ball.

Cardinals 32, Bills 30. An answered prayer.

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a miracle against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs in the end zone, giving Buffalo a 30-26 lead with just 34 seconds left in regulation.

But the Cardinals didn’t give up. After working the ball to midfield, Arizona had time for two shots at the end zone to hope that they could come up with a miraculous catch.

Thankfully, DeAndre Hopkins is something of a miracle worker.

DEANDRE HOPKINS CATCHES THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN! ???? (@AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/6YoDckellc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2020

Hopkins out-jumped three Bills defenders to send the Cardinals home as unlikely winners. On Twitter, fans, including LeBron James, erupted at the outrageous turn of fortunes.

WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2020

How… HOW!!!! Did DeAndre Hopkins catch this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pSbmtcW3bQ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 16, 2020

DEANDRE HOPKINS IS DIFFERENT — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) November 16, 2020

WHAT KIND OF A FREAK IS HOPKINS pic.twitter.com/rF6mnLkUxK — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 16, 2020

The Cardinals traded for Hopkins this offseason, with the wide receiver finishing Sunday’s game with seven receptions, 127 yards, and the game-winning score. Feels like the deal is working out pretty well for the Cardinals.

