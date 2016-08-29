NASCAR driver celebrates first career win by doing burnouts without a steering wheel

Kyle Larson held off Chase Elliot and Brad Keselowski to win his first career NASCAR race.

It was a huge win for one of NASCAR’s up and coming stars as it put him firmly into one of the 16 spots for the end-of-the-season Cup chase.

The win was so big for Larson that he capped the win with his own signature celebration: he did burnouts without a steering wheel, something NASCAR had previously asked him not to do.





