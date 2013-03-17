Kyle Busch Slams Opponent Into Wall At Finish Line To Win Nationwide Race

As Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson approached the finish line at today’s Nationwide race at Bristol (Jeff Foxworthy’s Grit Chips 300 is the seems too-good-to-be-true name), Busch slammed Larson into the wall as Busch took the checkered flag.



Larson seemed to have the momentum as swung to the outside. But Busch was not about to help and closed the door, sending Larson into the wall. In the end, Busch won by less than half of a car length (see image below). Here is video of the final lap (via ESPN2)…

