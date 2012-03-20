UPDATE: Anchorwoman Who Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV After Peyton Manning Signed With Denver Actually Didn't

We were a bit surprised when news broke earlier today that Peyton Manning will sign with the Denver Broncos.



But definitely not as surprised as Phoenix news anchor Kayley O’Kelley was when she found out about it (via Jimmy Traina).

UPDATE: O’Kelley denies yelling the f-word, tweeting “I actually lost a bet w/ my dad and said, ‘I just lost a buck’. Lesson learned should’ve said ‘dollar.'” SportsGrid has video with clearer audio that makes us believe O’Kelley. You be the judge.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.