Kobe Bryant Out Indefinitely With Ankle Injury, Says He Got 'Jalen Rose'd' On A Dirty Play

Kobe Bryant missed a game-tying shot in the final minute against the Atlanta Hawks. When he came down from the shot, he landed on Dahntay Jones’ foot, causing Kobe to sprain his ankle.



After the game, Bryant accused Jones of dirty tactics, saying he is upset that he has to “wait a year to get revenge.” He also noted that it was the worst ankle sprain he has had since a similar incident happened to him in the 2000 NBA Finals against the Pacers, saying Jones “Jalen Rose’d me,” meaning Jones did not give Bryant enough space to land following the shot.

Bryant tweeted this after the game last night:

#dangerousplay that should have been called. Period. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 14, 2013

Here's video of the injury:

In the video below, Jalen Rose, who was working as a studio analyst for ESPN during the game, explains Kobe's comments and admits that he intentionally crowded Bryant on a shot in the 2000 Finals to try and injure him (video via ESPN) ...







UPDATE: It seems Kobe couldn’t sleep last night and watched a bunch of movies instead:

Compression. Ice. Django. Zero Dark 30. This is 40 and 1 hour of sleep. #countonwill #countonhaters. On to the next. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 14, 2013

