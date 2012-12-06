Kobe Bryant Becomes Youngest Member Of The 30,000 Point Club

One night after the Lakers “pooped their big boy pants,” Kobe Bryant joined a more exclusive group of big boys, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. Kobe joins Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan as the only players to reach the exclusive milestone. And at 34 years, 104 days, Kobe is more than a year younger than when Chamberlain reached the mark (35 years, 179 days) becoming the youngest ever to score 30,000.



Here’s the basket (via Fox Sports)…

