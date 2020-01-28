A years-old video of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan is going viral in the wake of Bryant's tragic death

- On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.
- Nine people died in the helicopter crash, including 13-year-old Gianna Bryant– one of Kobe Bryant’s four daughters.
- In the wake of Bryant’s death, there’s been an outpouring of memorials from fans.
- Among those tributes, a years-old video comparing Michael Jordan with Kobe Bryant has struck a chord and gone viral for its seamless comparison of two basketball legends.
