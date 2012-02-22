Kobe Bryant Lashes Out At Management For Going Back And Forth On The Pau Gasol Trade rumours

With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling offensively under first-year head coach Mike Brown, Kobe Bryant is once again lashing out at management.



Pau Gasol has been rumoured to be on the trading block after a three-way deal that would’ve sent the Spaniard to Houston and Chris Paul to Los Angeles fell through before the season.

“I wish management would come out and either trade him or not trade him,” Bryant told a group of reporters yesterday.

Here’s Kobe taking Lakers brass to task (NSFW video via SB Nation Arizona):

Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak then responded to Kobe’s comments:

“To say publicly that we would not do this would serve no purpose and put us at a competitive disadvantage. Taking such a course of action at this time would be a disservice to ownership, the team and our many fans.”

Kobe certainly won’t be appeased with that reaction.

