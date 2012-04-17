Is Kobe Bryant Going To Be The NBA's Next Great Coach?

Kobe Bryant sat out the last five games with a groin injury.



The team hasn’t missed a beat, though. They’ve gone 4-1 without him.

Andrew Bynum’s exceptional play is a big reason why, but throughout the five games it’s hard not to notice Kobe acting like a coach during team huddles and when players head to the bench. Considering how in-control of things Kobe likes to be, it’s not surprising that he looks like a natural.

Very few players of Kobe’s calibre end up in the coaching ranks (see: Jordan, Michael), but perhaps there’s a suit and tie future for him.

Here’s a coach Kobe compilation via The Basketball Jones:

