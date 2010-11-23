VIDEO: Is This Boxing's "Knockout of the Year"?

Sergio Martinez knocked out Paul Williams in the second round of Saturday’s middleweight title bout. Martinez avenged his loss to Williams a year ago, in what many pundits considered the best fight of 2009.



This fight will win no such honours – it ended too quickly. Martinez threw a thunderous left-handed punch less than a minute into the second round that flattened his opponent. Some are already dubbing it the knockout of the decade.

You don’t want to miss this punch. Check out the video below (it comes at the 17-second mark, and there’s a slow-motion replay at 1:58).



