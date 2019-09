The New York Knicks had an easy 106-87 victory over the Toronto Raptors Wednesday to extend their winning streak to four games.



A few minutes into the third quarter Jeremy Lin rebounded a Raptors miss and dished it to Landry Fields from half-court for the flush (via Outside the Boxscore).

