The Houston Rockets are playing the New York Knicks tonight in what is Jeremy Lin’s first and only return to Madison Square Garden this season. And while some wondered if Knicks fans would boo Lin, the crowd actually gave him a polite cheer when he scored his first bucket, a back-door layup.



Here’s the video…



