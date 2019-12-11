Sacramento Kings big man Nemanja Bjelica drained a deep three at the buzzer to stun the Rockets after Russell Westbrook called game with 1 second left

Meredith Cash
AT&T SportsnetIn his excitement, Bjelica let an F-bomb slip during his postgame interview.

The Houston Rockets’ Monday-night thriller against the Sacramento Kings came down to the wire, and Russell Westbrook was ready to end it.

But Kings big man Nemanja Bjelica had other ideas.

The Serbian sharpshooter drained a three at the buzzer from well beyond the arc to give Sacramento the thrilling one-point win. Bjelica curled towards the sideline from the top of the key, evading his defender and leaving him wide open for the inbounds pass. Even though PJ Tucker tried to recover, he couldn’t get a hand in Bjelica’s face in time to break up the shot.

Ball game.

In addition to the sweet taste of victory, Bjelica also earned the honour of forcing Westbrook – one of the loudest chirpers in the league – to eat his words.

Moments before Bjelica sank his game-winner, the Rockets’ outspoken point guard slashed through the lane and laid in a clutch shot of his own to put Houston up by two. With one second left on the clock, Westbrook marched back towards his team’s bench and repeatedly said “game over” while shaking his head and dapping up teammates.

Bjelica celebrated with teammates throughout his postgame interview and, in his excitement, even let an F-bomb slip.

“F— it, we deserve this win, man,” he said.

“What can I say?” he added. “I took a crazy shot. The ball went in. We deserve this win and that’s it.”

Sacramento is 10-13 on the season but, despite playing without stars Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox, came away from a tough road stretch with back-to-back wins against the Dallas Mavericks and the Rockets.

