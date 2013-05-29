Incredible Save By Jonathan Send Kings To Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Kings won game seven of the Western Conference Semifinals thanks to a huge save by Jonathan Quick with less than six minutes remaining to seal the 2-1 win.



At first glance, it looks like Quick’s save of Joe Pavelski was luck as the puck found the glove. But watch the replay and notice how Quick scrambles into position just before the puck appeared to be heading towards the back of the net.

It is those type of saves that helped carry the Kings to the Stanley Cup last season. A few more and the Kings might lift the Cup again…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.