King Felix Throws 23rd Perfect Game In Baseball History

Felix Hernandez has thrown a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays, retiring all 27 batters he faced.



It was only the 23rd in baseball history, but it was the third this season. It was also the third time in the last four seasons that a pitcher has thrown a perfect game against the Rays, matching the Dodgers for the most in baseball history.

Here’s the final pitch via Root Sports…

Your browser does not support iframes.

