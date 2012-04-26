VIDEO: KickStarter Gets Spoofed by "Nickstarter"

Popular crowd-funding site Kickstarter remains a great tool for independent creators, but has garnered a lot of negative attention recently due to a few staggeringly self-indulgent campaigns. “Nickstarter“, a sketch video written by and starring Sorry, Dad founders, Elisha Yaffe and Dave Horwitz, beautifully exemplifies the most common frustration with Kickstarter: users soliciting money for things that ought to be earned, not granted.



The pitch-perfect parody is noticeably better-produced than those it attempts to parody, and continues beyond the basic concept to include “behind-the-scenes footage” and quite a few unexpected jokes. The video is the most recent instalment of Yahoo’s new sketch comedy initiative, SketchY, and is probably the funniest contribution so far.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.