Kevin Love appeared to re-injure the same shoulder that ended his season last year

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ title hopes may have just taken a big hit as it appears that Kevin Love has re-injured the same shoulder that ended his season early a year ago.

Late in the first half against the Lakers, Kevin Love took a pass down low, spun into the paint, and put up a soft shot. On the shot, Kobe Bryant appeared to make contact with Love’s left arm.

While Love does not seem to react to the contact, backing up as he watches the shot, during the ensuing dead ball, he quickly walked off the court, heading straight to the locker room. As he walks off, he appears to be favouring his left arm and shoulder.

Of course, the left shoulder is the same shoulder Love injured in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. On that play, Kelly Olynyk hooked Love’s arm to prevent him from grabbing a rebound, dislocating the shoulder.

While there is no word yet on the extent of the injury, Love did not return from the locker room at the start of the second half.

