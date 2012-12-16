Kevin Garnett And Kevin McHale Shared An Emotional Embrace Following Last Night's Game

Photo: ESPN

Kevin McHale returned to the bench for the Houston Rockets this week after taking a leave of absence following the death of his 23-year-old-daughter, Sasha. She passed away recently after being hospitalized with a condition related to her battle with Lupus.And following last night’s game, McHale and Kevin Garnett shared a long emotional embrace in which McHale was brought to tears. The two know each other from their days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Maybe it was just because of the pain most of us can only imagine McHale has gone through. Or maybe it was because it was a classy move by a player that otherwise has a less-than-classy reputation. Or maybe it was because of the unspeakable tragedy in Connecticut earlier in the day. But it was an amazingly touching moment on an otherwise sad day.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

