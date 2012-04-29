Kevin Durant Opened The Playoffs With This Last-Second Shot To Sink The Defending Champs

The defending champion Dallas Mavericks, seeded just seventh in this year’s playoffs, nearly pulled off a huge upset in game one after Dirk Nowitzki sank two free throws with less than 10 seconds remaining.



But that was plenty of time for Kevin Durant, the three-time defending NBA scoring champ, who sank the game winner with just 1.5 seconds remaining.

Here’s the video…

