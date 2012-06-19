Kevin Durant To Dwyane Wade: 'You're Too Small'

In the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat had trouble stopping Kevin Durant. And early in game three, the Heat turned to Dwyane Wade to try and slow Durant down.



And when Durant hit a turn-around jumper over Wade, the 3-time defending scoring champ let the Heat guard know why this was a bad idea, saying “you’re too small” with a sly grin…

After the game, Wade was asked to confirm that this was indeed what Durant said and found humour in the situation…

“Yeah, he told me I was too small [giggle]. Actually, I had to run down the court and ask him what he said again. He said ‘you’re too small.’ He’s got seven inches on me, so…[giggle].”

Durant is listed at 6-foot-9 and Wade is listed at 6-foot-4. However, many believe that the Wade is not nearly that tall.

