Kevin Durant Fakes Out A Defender, Dunks On A Suns Player To Score 40 Points Again

With 41 points against the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant has now matched Kobe Bryant by scoring at least 40 points in a game four times this season. Carmelo Anthony (3) is the only other player with more than one such game. Durant also became the first player since Kevin Love a year ago to score at least 40 points without a turnover.



And Durant capped off his scoring in beautiful fashion, faking one defender and then leaping over another for a dunk and a foul. And as great as the dunk is, it is made better by the reaction of the Suns announcers and Durant’s lack of reaction. While many players would create a scene, the great ones act like it is just another day at the office…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.