Here's The Monster Dunk By Kevin Durant That Nobody Will Remember

With the Oklahoma City Thunder trailing by 11 at the start of the fourth quarter last night, Kevin Durant went on a rampage, scoring 17 points in the final frame, nearly erasing the deficit all by himself.



But with the Miami Heat winning the game, all that most people will remember is Durant’s missed shot with 10 seconds remaining. They won’t remember his three 3-pointers. And they won’t remember this monster dunk that sparked the comeback that came up just short…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.