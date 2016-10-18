Kevin Durant has already adopted the Warriors' favourite 3-point celebration

It’s only preseason, but Kevin Durant’s transition onto the Golden State Warriors seems to be going swimmingly.

Not only has Durant given us glimpses of the terrifying and beautiful free-flowing basketball he and the rest of the Warriors should produce on just about every single offensive possession, he also appears to have mastered the Warriors’ favourite 3-point celebration.

Before the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals, Stephen Curry and others would unleash a three, and well before it hit the rim, somebody would turn around and start running down the court for defence.

Durant is doing that, now, too:





We haven’t seen Durant put his arms up and start running back on defence during a Curry or Klay Thompson three just yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

The Warriors are going to be so good, so thrilling to watch, and so fun to root against. Expect plenty of these celebrations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.