Kerry Wood Struck Out A Batter, Got A Hug From His Son, And Then Retired

Kerry Wood announced before Friday’s game at Wrigley Field that he was going to retire after 15 seasons, but not before one final appearance on the mound. That appearance came Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field and couldn’t have gone any better.



Wood came into the game for the Cubs in the 8th inning with Cubs trailing the White Sox by one. He struck out the only batter he faced, then walked off the mound to a standing ovation and right into the arms of his young son.

It was a touching end to a career that burst on to the scene in 1998 when he produced what many consider the single greatest pitching performance ever. In just his fifth career start, he struck out 20 batters, walked none, and gave up just one hit.

Here’s the final batter of his career…



