A cluster of deadly tornadoes tore through the South and Midwest on December 10.

One of the hardest hit states was Kentucky, where homes, factories, and churches collapsed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history.”

