Watch A College Football Player Run 58 Yards In The Wrong Direction

What’s worse, recovering a fumbled punt on the 6-yard line (technically it was a muffed punt) and then running 58 yards in the wrong direction? Or tackling the wrong way-runner instead of letting him enter the endzone for a safety for your team?



Well, both things happened tonight as Kent State’s Andre Parker found a loose and free football bounce right into his hands. If there is a glimmer of bright side here, it is that a player cannot advance a muffed punt forward, so he would not have been able to score a touchdown for Kent State. But it should have been first-and-goal at the 6-yard line (via Deadspin.com)…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.