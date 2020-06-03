Video shows actress Keke Palmer passionately pleading with the National Guard to march alongside protesters

Screenshot/Twitter Actress Keke Palmer pleads with National Guard officers to march alongside protesters on June 2, 2020.

Actress Keke Palmer made a passionate plea to National Guard troops during a protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday, asking them to join protesters marching through the streets in honour of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, was knelt on by a white police officer for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has prompted escalating protests across the country.

In the exchange, posted to Twitter by NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz, Palmer speaks directly to National Guard troops about how President Donald Trump’s actions are further fuelling the divide between protesters and authorities.

“You have people here who need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression,” she says, pleading with the guards to march alongside protesters.

Watch the full video below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Actress Keke Palmer made a passionate plea to National Guard troops during a protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday, asking them to join protesters marching through the streets in honour of George Floyd.

The exchange was captured on video and posted to Twitter by NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz:

Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

In the video, the 26-year-old speaks directly to National Guard troops, saying President Donald Trump’s actions are further fuelling the divide between protesters and authorities.

“We have a president who is trying to incite a race war,” she says. “You have people here who need your help. This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.”

The guards respond positively, saying that they agree with Palmer’s sentiments.

“Then march with us, march beside us,” she pleads. “Let the revolution be televised.”

“Show us that you’re here for us,” she says, as the crowds of protesters cheer and chant “March with us!”

One of the officers extends his hand to Palmer and offers to march with protesters down the street, explaining that he needs to stay near his post.

Several officers accepted calls to take a kneel alongside the protesters, though Palmer repeats that the actions are “not enough.”

Protests have broken out across the US in recent days and have heightened tensions between protesters and law enforcement. Officers have used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear out crowds in Washington, DC, while some offshoot groups have been caught on video in states like New York and California looting stores and setting fires. Several journalists have been beaten and arrested while covering demonstrations; a man in Kentucky was shot and killed during protests in Louisville.

On Monday, Trump threatened military action and “strongly recommended” that governors deploy National Guard troops to “dominate the streets” and quell protests.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated across at least 23 US states. Curfews have been imposed in over 200 cities, according to The Washington Post.

In several states, law enforcement marched alongside protesters in solidarity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.