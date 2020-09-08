Kawhi Leonard's middle-finger block saved him from the most devastating dunk of the NBA bubble

- Kawhi Leonard blocked Jamal Murray using only his middle finger.
- The impressive defensive play set Twitter ablaze with fans astounded by Leonard’s finger strength.
- Leonard and the Clippers made the most of his block, holding on to beat the Nuggets 113-107 in Game 3 of their playoff series.
Kawhi Leonard gave Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets the finger on Monday night.
As the Nuggets attempted to mount a comeback trailing 109-103 in the final minutes of Game 3, Murray drove hard to the basket and elevated. He was met mid-air by Leonard, who blocked what would have been the most devastating dunk of the season using just his middle finger.
It was a jaw-dropping display of defence that might have Leonard massaging his knuckle a bit through the night.
DENIED BY THE KLAW. pic.twitter.com/HlfmFrJeXW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020
On Twitter, fans were floored by Leonard’s finger strength.
NBA PLAYER: “im going to dunk on Kawhi.”
KAWHI: pic.twitter.com/e8UrXVhnNi
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 8, 2020
Kawhi giving us all the finger on this block. ???????? pic.twitter.com/J1zeXcCDDJ
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 8, 2020
How did kawhi middle finger not break lmao pic.twitter.com/v9753sqYgY
— John (@iam_johnw) September 8, 2020
Kawhi middle finger be like pic.twitter.com/Oj1kxUWsi5
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 8, 2020
Kawhi blocked that dunk like: pic.twitter.com/RDNfknTT3k
— Daymon (@damewilson9) September 8, 2020
Kawhi out here like: pic.twitter.com/JeV8bpP8q8
— Daleep Sandhu (@Dlop_Sandwich) September 8, 2020
Following Leonard’s block, the Clippers defence locked in and ultimately held off the Nuggets’ final push, with Los Angeles winning Game 3 113-107 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, with all 10 of Kawhi’s fingers expected to be in action.
