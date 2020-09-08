Kawhi Leonard's middle-finger block saved him from the most devastating dunk of the NBA bubble

TNT Kawhi Leonard blocks Jamal Murray with his middle finger.

Kawhi Leonard blocked Jamal Murray using only his middle finger.

The impressive defensive play set Twitter ablaze with fans astounded by Leonard’s finger strength.

Leonard and the Clippers made the most of his block, holding on to beat the Nuggets 113-107 in Game 3 of their playoff series.

Kawhi Leonard gave Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets the finger on Monday night.

As the Nuggets attempted to mount a comeback trailing 109-103 in the final minutes of Game 3, Murray drove hard to the basket and elevated. He was met mid-air by Leonard, who blocked what would have been the most devastating dunk of the season using just his middle finger.

It was a jaw-dropping display of defence that might have Leonard massaging his knuckle a bit through the night.

DENIED BY THE KLAW. pic.twitter.com/HlfmFrJeXW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

On Twitter, fans were floored by Leonard’s finger strength.

NBA PLAYER: “im going to dunk on Kawhi.” KAWHI: pic.twitter.com/e8UrXVhnNi — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 8, 2020

Kawhi giving us all the finger on this block. ???????? pic.twitter.com/J1zeXcCDDJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 8, 2020

How did kawhi middle finger not break lmao pic.twitter.com/v9753sqYgY — John (@iam_johnw) September 8, 2020

Kawhi middle finger be like pic.twitter.com/Oj1kxUWsi5 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 8, 2020

Kawhi blocked that dunk like: pic.twitter.com/RDNfknTT3k — Daymon (@damewilson9) September 8, 2020

Kawhi out here like: pic.twitter.com/JeV8bpP8q8 — Daleep Sandhu (@Dlop_Sandwich) September 8, 2020

Following Leonard’s block, the Clippers defence locked in and ultimately held off the Nuggets’ final push, with Los Angeles winning Game 3 113-107 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, with all 10 of Kawhi’s fingers expected to be in action.

