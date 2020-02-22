Katy Perry collapsed on the 'American Idol' set following a gas leak

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Katy Perry fell to the ground after complaining of a headache.

Katy Perry collapsed on the set of “American Idol” following a gas leak on the set in Sunriver, Oregon.

In a clip released ahead of Sunday night’s episode, Perry is heard saying she smells gas before the building is evacuated.

Perry complains of a headache from what her fellow judge Luke Bryan describes as “heavy propane.”

While outside, Perry says “I’m not feeling good” before falling to the ground.

It is unclear whether the incident delayed production, but the episode is still set to air Sunday.

Katy Perry collapsed on video following a propane gas leak on the set of “American Idol.”

Perry along with her fellow “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan had to pause auditions for the show after smelling gas, a clip released ahead of Sunday night’s episode shows.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry tells the other judges before they’re all escorted out of the audition hall and the building is evacuated.

The incident took place in Sunriver, Oregon, while other auditions shown during the episode were in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee; Washington, DC; and Los Angeles.

As Perry leaves the building, she’s heard saying: “I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

Bryan tells the show’s producers: “We’re getting heavy propane.”

After firefighters arrive at the scene and the building is safely evacuated, Bryan, now outside, says: “This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak.”

“I’m not feeling good,” Perry then says before falling to the ground, at which point the video, which was posted by People, ends abruptly.

It’s unclear whether auditions for “American Idol,” which is now in its 18th season, were delayed by the issue.

The episode is still scheduled to air Sunday night.

You can watch the video here:

