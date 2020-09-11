Kansas City Chiefs fans boo moment of silence 'dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality' before NFL's opening game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans unite in a moment of silence before the start of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans held a moment of silence "dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality" ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium could be heard booing through the moment of silence.

On Twitter, fans called out those at the stadium for their boos.

Kansas City Chiefs fans booed through a moment of silence dedicated to “the ongoing fight for equality,” before kickoff of the team’s opening game of the 2020 NFL season.

After the playing of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and the national anthem, players from both teams met in the centre of the field in a show of unity. The Chiefs PA announcer then called for a moment of silence “dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality,” as players stood arm-in-arm.

A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

Social justice issues have been at the top of mind for the league as it prepared to return to play, with the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the police shooting of Jacob Blake all looming large in the sports world in recent months.

On Twitter, fans called out those present at the stadium for booing through the moment of silence.

well not only was a moment of silence for equality weird af … the chiefs fans boo'd through it? what on earth — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) September 11, 2020

The boos during the moment of unity should make it very clear that it was never about the flag or the anthem. Those people don't want racism to be challenged, regardless of the when, where or how. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 11, 2020

I would LOVE to see an interview with someone–ANYONE–in the crowd who just chose to boo a "moment of silence and unity." Just try not to sound like a complete and utter idiot putting into words why you're angry about UNITY. Morons. All of them. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) September 11, 2020

The entire offseason was about unity and equality. Then as the season starts, the fans boo unity and perform the tomahawk chop. Oy. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 11, 2020

Chiefs fans just boo’d the “Moment Of Unity.” These were the messages put on the scoreboard #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/gHoDcdILs7 — Eddie (@LebaneseJokerYT) September 11, 2020

THEY DID THE MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR AMERICAN UNITY AND AMERICANS BOOED THEM — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 11, 2020

Across the league, teams plan to handle the national anthem and the league’s gestures towards fighting for equality in different ways. The Chiefs were out on the field for the national anthem, with some standing arm-in-arm, others standing with their hands over their heart, and others still kneeling or raising a fist in the air. The Houston Texans opted instead to remain in their locker room as the anthem played.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they would not take the field for the anthem for their Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

“No more fluff and empty gestures,” the Dolphins told the league in a video.

