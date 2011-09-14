VIDEO Of This Morning's Kabul Attack Meant To Show Everything's Under Control

The suicide bombers and gunmen who attacked the U.S. Embassy this morning in Kabul had little illusion about causing much damage.



The only weapons they could slip through the crowds were too small to do any real harm, which is why Taliban commanders called the media and took credit while it was still underway. They were looking for the psychological victory.

This video shows soldiers, Marines, and Afghan allies taking and returning fire, taking cover from explosions, and rooftop troops shoring up their defenses — calmly and professionally (via Wired).

The bottom line is meant to be that NATO forces failed to be ruffled, and can handle whatever the Taliban throws at them.

