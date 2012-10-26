Three Clips That Sum Up Justin Verlander's Dismal World Series Performance

If you would have been told before the season that Justin Verlander was going to face Barry Zito in game one of the World Series, you would have thought the Giants were in for a world of hurt. But it was Zito that looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball, and it was Verlander giving up two home runs to a Panda and an RBI single to the opposing pitcher.



Was it rust? Was it a good game plan by the Giants? Was it the Ghost of Barry Bonds? Who knows. But we do know Verlander had a rough night and the Tigers lost.

Here are three clips that sum up his evening:

The pitches must have felt in slow-motion for Pablo Sandoval who gave Verlander some whiplash on the first home run…

Verlander to his pitching coach: “What are you doing out here?”…

Your browser does not support iframes.

And one pitch later, Panda had gone deep again, and Verlander was clearly shocked…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.