VIDEO: Justin Hemmes explains his vision for the redeveloped Newport hotel

Justin Hemmes at The Newport. Source: screenshot

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes set a date for the reopening of The Newport Arms hotel on Sydney’s northern beaches today – Good Friday, March 25.

Hemmes bought one of the city’s best loved pubs 12 months ago and plans to spend the next five years giving it a massive Merivale makeover.

He started with the huge beer garden, which has taken an extra two months longer than than planned, and this morning released this video which offers a first look at the site, which he’s now calling The Newport.

Here’s what he had to say:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

