VIDEO: Justin Hemmes explains his vision for the redeveloped Newport hotel

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes set a date for the reopening of The Newport Arms hotel on Sydney’s northern beaches today – Good Friday, March 25.
Hemmes bought one of the city’s best loved pubs 12 months ago and plans to spend the next five years giving it a massive Merivale makeover.
He started with the huge beer garden, which has taken an extra two months longer than than planned, and this morning released this video which offers a first look at the site, which he’s now calling The Newport.
Here’s what he had to say:
