Baseball Brothers Did Something That Hasn't Happened In 75 Years

On any given night In Major League Baseball you have a chance to witness something that has not happened in a very long time. The latest started when B.J. Upton of the Atlanta Braves hit his third home run of the season in the Braves’ win over the Colorado Rockies.



It seemed like just another home run on just another night. But when Justin Upton followed with his 11th home run, the teammates became the first brothers to hit back-to-back home runs since 1938, when Lloyd and Paul Waner did it for the Pirates.

Of course, considering how talented the brothers are, there’s a good chance we won’t have to wait another 75 years to see it again. Here’s the video (via MLB.com)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.