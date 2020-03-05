'A football manager's opinion is not important': Jurgen Klopp went off on a reporter who asked him about the coronavirus

Michael Regan/Getty Images Jurgen Klopp knows a lot about football, but when it comes to the coronavirus, he’d rather leave the opining to the experts.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, is causing many sporting events around the world to get rescheduled or cancelled.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the virus, but he quickly dismissed the question, saying that such analysis should be left to experts.

“Politics, coronavirus… Why me?” Klopp asked the reporter in response. “I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave.”

The coronavirus outbreak is causing trouble in the sporting world, as major events get put on pause or cancelled outright.

In Italy, several top-flight games have been postponed, including a match between Juventus and Inter Milan that had huge ramifications in the race for the league title. Several other games were played behind closed doors, with no fans in attendance.

While the coronavirus has not yet led to changes in the Premier League schedule, the league is reportedly discussing contingency plans should the threat of the virus get worse in the United Kingdom. That could include following Italy’s lead and hosting matches in empty stadiums.

In the meantime, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made clear he does not want to be a part of the conversation. After a reporter asked Klopp about his concerns regarding the virus, he said he had no reason to speak on the topic.

“What I don’t like in life, is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important,” Klopp said. “I don’t understand that. I really don’t understand it. I could ask you – you’re in exactly the same role as I am. It’s not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me.”

He added: “People with knowledge should talk about it, and tell the people, ‘Do this, do that, and everything will be fine, or not.’ Not football managers.”

“Politics, coronavirus… Why me?” Klopp concluded. “I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave.”

Jurgen Klopp's response when asked about Coronavirus is absolutely class. This is spot on. It’s impossible to dislike this man. ???? pic.twitter.com/YxHzpO5N0H — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) March 4, 2020

Soccer isn’t the only sport affected by the coronavirus, of course. Officials in charge of the Summer Olympics are still debating how to proceed, and have acknowledged that a delay or cancellation of the games is possible. Japan’s top baseball league is currently playing its preseason games in empty stadiums.

