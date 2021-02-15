A UFC fighter used his victory speech to ask Miley Cyrus for a Valentine's day date, and she responded

Photo by ESPN MMA / Twitter and Matthew McNulty / Getty Images Julian Marquez and Miley Cyrus.

A UFC fighter Julian Marquez won by stunning submission on Saturday.

He then got on the mic and used the platform to ask Miley Cyrus for a date.

It was not long before Cyrus responded.

A UFC fighter used his victory speech to ask Miley Cyrus for a Valentine date, and she responded.

Julian Marquez, 30, submitted Maki Pitolo in a wild, middleweight match during the main card of the behind-closed-doors UFC 258 event Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The American fighter came-from-behind after arguably surrendering the opening two rounds, making Pitolo tap to an anaconda choke in the third.

The performance was so impressive that the UFC rewarded Marquez with a cash bonus after the bout.

But rather than use the platform of his post-fight victory speech on ESPN to challenge other athletes in the 185-pound division, Marquez had a message for the singer, actress, and former teen idol Cyrus, 28.

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic,” Marquez said, after his first bout in almost three years.

“And to call these people out right now â€¦ this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus â€” will you be my Valentine’s?”

Watch the unconventional date request here:

"Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?"@JMarquezMMA used his mic time for an unconventional callout ???? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/lWdwMRpoNS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

It did not take long before Cyrus responded on Twitter.

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am yours,” she said. “Happy VDay and Congrats my love!”

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

With victory, Marquez advanced his pro MMA record to eight wins (six knockouts and two submissions) against two losses.

By the looks of things, though, the biggest win may be on the horizon.

