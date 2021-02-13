Warriors rookie Juan Toscano-Anderson made sure everyone knew his name after celebrating a Steph Curry three before he even shot it

- Warriors rookie Juan-Toscano wildly celebrated a Stephen Curry three-pointer before Curry even shot the ball.
- After the game, Toscano-Anderson took to Twitter to make sure fans knew him beyond “Steph’s teammate.”
- Curry and the Warriors backed up Toscano-Anderson’s tweet.
If casual sports fans didn’t know Juan Toscano-Anderson beyond “Steph Curry’s teammate,” they do now.
On Thursday, Toscano-Anderson, a rookie, helped create one of the best highlights of the year. In the third quarter, Toscano-Anderson flung a cross-court pass to Stephen Curry, who was wide open on the right wing for three.
Before Curry even released the ball, Toscano-Anderson jumped into celebration, windmilling his arms and running back down the court as the shot went in.
.@juanonjuan10 KNEW pic.twitter.com/sxZaIW2E4j
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 12, 2021
The play went viral, and as Bleacher Report shared the clip on Twitter, they referred to Toscano-Anderson as Curry’s “teammate.”
Toscano-Anderson wanted to make sure everyone learned his name.
Hi, I’m Steph’s teammate ????????♂️, my names Juan. https://t.co/Rmjv7rsI6E
— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 12, 2021
Toscano-Anderson received support from Curry and the Warriors.
Talk to emmmmmmm Juan T! https://t.co/SZof7Fvp7t
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 12, 2021
https://t.co/8TuVW2SFeX pic.twitter.com/GEicFEJ33Y
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 12, 2021
Curry finished with 40 points in the Warriors win. Toscano-Anderson finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, plus one great celebration.
